Strictly Come Dancing 2021 week 4 songs and dances REVEALED

It's Strictly Come Dancing's 2021 fourth round of live shows this weekend - here are all the dances and songs.

Last weekend was Movie week and the second results show of the series saw Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez leave the competition after the dance off with Judi Love.

This weekend will see another celebrity leaving the dance floor - but before the next elimination, the remaining celebrity and professionals have one more chance to impress the judges and viewers.

It's a brand new dance for all the celebrities and you can see what they're performing and the songs below!

Eleven celebrity couples will perform this week with Robert Webb having been forced to quit the show due to ill health while a back injury has left Ugo unable to dance on Saturday. Unlike Robert, it's expected he will be able to return next weekend.

Here's this week's Strictly Come Dancing's song and dance list...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 songs and dances - Week 4

Adam & Katya

Argentine Tango to Tango in the Night by Fleetwood Mac

AJ & Kai

Samba to Don't Go Yet by Camila Cabello

Dan & Nadiya

Cha Cha Cha to U Can't Touch This/Superfreak by MC Hammer/Rick James

Greg & Karen

Samba to Macarena by Los Del Rio

John & Johannes

American Smooth to I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) by George Michael and Aretha Franklin

Judi & Graziano

Waltz to Hero by Mariah Carey

Rhys & Nancy

Salsa to Butter by BTS

Rose & Giovanni

Cha Cha Cha to Raspberry Beret by Prince

Sara & Aljaž

Tango to Por Una Cabeza by Carlos Gardel

Tilly & Nikita

Paso Doble to Diablo Rojo by Rodrigo y Gabriela

Tom & Amy

Foxtrot to Fly Me to the Moon by Frank Sinatra

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 returns to TV on Saturday, 16 October at 7PM on BBC One.

And the results show is on Sunday at 7:10PM on BBC One as another celebrity is sent home.

Plus, Irish pop star royalty Westlife perform in the Strictly ballroom.