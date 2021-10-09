Adam Woodyatt has been rumoured for I'm A Celebrity this year.

The EastEnders star is the latest name who has reportedly signed up for I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in Wales next month.

Advertisements

The actor is best known for his long running role of Ian Beale in the BBC One soap but is currently taking a break.

According to The Sun newspaper, Adam will soon be seen back on screens in a rather different setting.

The tabloid claims that he is one of the contestants on I'm A Celeb with bosses "very excited" about having secured him for the line up.

“Adam was a big target for the casting team — he is a soap legend and is certain to be a huge hit with fans," a source claimed. "But they knew they might have their work cut out because he has been quite reticent to do interviews or reality TV shows in recent years."

They added: "So it’s a huge coup to have reached this point, and everyone is very excited about having him on the show. He’s a brilliant addition.”

Adam is EastEnders' longest-serving cast member having been on the soap since its very first episode in 1985.

Advertisements

Further names rumoured for the I'm A Celebrity line up currently include actress Lucy Fallon, broadcaster Louise Minchin, Strictly star & choreographer Arlene Phillips and TV personality Richard Madeley.

They're joined by Olympic diver Tom Daley, football star Paul Gascoigne and Love Island star Olivia Attwood.

However as yet no names have been officially announced for the upcoming series.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will be back on ITV in later this year.

The series usually begins in November, hosted by Ant and Dec.

As a result of the pandemic, the show this year will again come from Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

Advertisements

All the usual challenges will return and the winner will be named King or Queen of the Castle rather than the jungle to reflect the new location.

Picture credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron