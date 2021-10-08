TV presenter Ria Hebden confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2022 cast

Lorraine's Ria Hebden has become the latest to sign up for Dancing On Ice.

The TV presenter of the regular entertainment news slot on ITV's Lorraine will be swapping the sofa for the ice rink.

Appearing live on the show this morning (8 October), Ria surprised Lorraine by revealing today’s entertainment news was all about her.

She said: “It’ll be fun. This is one of ITV’s most sparkly shows so when they asked me I was like absolutely, we watch it at home. It will be brilliant to learn a new scary skill.”

Ria went on to say: “You’ve got to say yes to things that excite you, that are a little bit scary because that’s when the growth happens - I’m hoping so anyway!”

“I’m going to go on this journey and hopefully inspire mums, dads and everyone to give things a go.”

When Lorraine asked Ria if she’d skated much before, she said: “I went when I was 10 years old with my grandma and grandad to – and people in Yorkshire will remember – Bradford Ice Rink. I skated there.

"If I’m honest the last time I went on the ice was about six years ago with Noah [her son] and I did more drinking of mulled wine than skating!”

Further confirmed names for Dancing On Ice's latest series Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole, Happy Mondays' Bez, soap actress Sally Dynevor and rugby star Ben Foden.

Joining them are reality star Liberty Poole, Olympian Kye Whyte, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne|S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens and Paralympic medallist Stef Reid.

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV in the new year with the celebrity contestants and their professional partners skating live each week in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers who will ultimately decide who wins the show.

Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo will once again be behind the judges' desk.

Fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the series usually airs on Sunday evenings from January.

Picture: ITV