Olympian Kye Whyte joins Dancing On Ice 2022 line up

Olympian Kye Whyte has joined the Dancing On Ice 2022 line up.

Fresh from making history at the Tokyo Olympics this summer and winning Great Britain’s first ever BMX Olympic medal, Kye Whyte is now set to take on the ice.

The silver medalist announced the news on CBBC’s Newsround this morning (7 October) saying: “I’m feeling good.” When asked if he’s ever skated he said “I have [rollerskated] when I was younger so we’ll see how it goes.”

When he was asked how long he’d kept the secret, he said: “Only three or four weeks. I think I was the last person to get selected. I was not told not to tell anyone and I’ve been waiting for the big reveal! My family knows. My dad and my brother roller-skate so I think they’re excited.

“When I did the audition I kind of related it to roller-skating so I think I did pretty well... I think the thing I’m really confident about is I don’t really mind if I fall, I’m quite fearless.”

Asked how he felt about picking up his skating partner, Kye said: “The picking up and stuff I’m not too worried about. As long as I do my gym properly I should be alright. It’s the routines – I’m very forgetful! So, yeah, that’s what I’m a bit wary of.”

Kye went on to say: “I think I can win Dancing On Ice. I’d love to see if I can make the final because, as I said, I’m very competitive. You know what? I want to make the final!”

Further confirmed names for Dancing On Ice's latest series Happy Mondays' Bez, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne and rugby player Ben Foden.

Joining them are Love Island's Liberty Poole, Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor and Paralympic medallist Stef Reid.

Fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the series typically airs on Sunday nights from January.

Each week the celebrity contestants will skate live with their professional partners in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers who will ultimately decide who wins the show.