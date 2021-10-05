It's Strictly Come Dancing's 2021 third week of live shows this week and here are all the dances and songs.

Last weekend saw the very first results show as Nina Wadia and her pro partner Neil Jones left the competition.

That leaves 14 celebrity and professional couples now competing for the glitterball trophy and this week it's MOVIE week!

It's the first themed weekend of Strictly 2021 and the celebs will be putting on routines inspired by famous films from over the years.

Moana, James Bond, Cruella and even Avatar are just a few of the movies getting the 'Strictly treatment' this week.

Here are week 3's Strictly Come Dancing movie song and dance list in full...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 songs and dances - Movies Week - Week 3

Adam and Katya

Rumba to I See You by Leona Lewis, from Avatar

AJ and Kai

American Smooth to I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston, from The Bodyguard

Dan and Nadiya

Foxtrot to Once Upon a Dream by Seth MacFarlane, from Sleeping Beauty

Greg and Karen

Paso Doble to The James Bond Theme by Monty Norman, from James Bond

John and Johannes

Paso Doble to He's a Pirate by Klaus Badelt, from Pirates of the Caribbean

Judi and Graziano

Charleston to When You're Good to Mama by Queen Latifah and Taye Diggs, from Chicago

Katie and Gorka

American Smooth to Cruella De Vil by Mel Leven (Dr John version), from Cruella

Rhys and Nancy

Couple's Choice to Spiderman Main Theme by P. Webster and J. Harris, from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Robert and Dianne

Quickstep to The Muppet Show Theme by The Muppets, from The Muppets Movie

Rose and Giovanni

Foxtrot to Rose's Theme by James Horner, from Titanic

Sara and Aljaž

Samba to Best Years of Our Lives by Modern Romance, from Shrek

Tilly and Nikita

Jive to Nicest Kids in Town by James Marsden, from Hairspray

Tom and Amy

Jive to Johnny B Goode by Chuck Berry, from Back To The Future

Ugo and Oti

Couple's Choice to You're Welcome by Dwayne Johnson, from Moana

What do you make of all that then? Tweet us @tellymix!

Strictly Come Dancing 2021's live shows continue on Saturday, 9 October at 6:45PM on BBC One.

And the results show is on Sunday 6th October at 7:10PM on BBC One as another celebrity is sent home.

There is also a very special music performance from star of stage and screen Ben Platt singing You Will Be Found from the movie Dear Evan Hansen.