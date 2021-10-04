Britain's Got Talent 'sets 2022 return with live audiences at auditions'

Britain's Got Talent is set to return in 2022 with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

After the 2021 series was postponed due to the pandemic, things will hopefully be back to normal next year.

Reports say that Simon, Amanda, Alesha and David will all reunite behind the judges' desk for auditions with live audiences.

"Though ITV have always said BGT would be back in 2022, a question mark has lingered over whether it would come back in its original form," an insider told The Sun newspaper. "Even I’m A Celebrity is having to stay in North Wales for a second year because of the virus’s impact – and that’s a situation which nobody could have predicted."

Although precise details about 2022's series are to be officially confirmed, you can sign up for audition tickets here to be in the audience when filming begins.

Meanwhile applications to take part in the next series are currently open.

You can put yourself forward to audition here with applications currently due to close on 25, January 2022 at 23:59 GMT.

ITV and programme makers Thames and Syco announced in January that there would be no show this year, the first time since 2007 that the series has been off air.

They said in a statement: "Despite everyone at ITV, Thames and Syco doing their best to make it happen, and with our absolute priority of safeguarding the well-being and health of every person involved in the programme from judges, hosts and contestants to all of the crew and audience, the decision has been made to – unfortunately - move the record and broadcast of the 15th series of Britain’s Got Talent to 2022.

"BGT is known for its diversity of talent with big dance groups, wonderful choirs and lavish orchestras at its heart, and it has become clear that not only is it not possible to film auditions with these types of acts in a secure way but also that they are not able to adequately rehearse and prepare safely.

"Safety has to come first and, as a result, the recording of the show can’t currently go ahead as planned."

The 2020 series was also interrupted by the pandemic, with the semi-final shows postponed to September from their original May air date. The semi-finals were ultimately pre-recorded in front of a virtual audience, with some acts performing via video-link.

It was comedy singer Jon Courtenay who ultimately triumphed in the series, picking up a £250,000 cash prize and place on the bill of the Royal Variety Show.

Picture: ITV