Here's a recap of who has been voted off and left Strictly Come Dancing in 2021's results so far.

As always, up to the final, Strictly this year will be split into separate Saturday night performance and Sunday results shows.

On Saturday nights, Strictly Come Dancing's remaining celebrity dancers and their professional partners each take to the dancefloor in a bid to impress both the viewers and judges.

In the studio, Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood offer up their marks out of 40 while at home viewers can vote either for free online or via the phone.

The online votes are added to the phone votes to give the overall public rankings.

The total viewer votes are in turn combined with the judges' scores from the latest live show. Together, these decide which two celebs have to perform again for the judges in the results show.

The panel will pick which celeb stays, leaving one to exit the competition. In case of a tied decision, head judge Shirley will give the casting vote.

However for the final it will be viewer votes alone that decide the winner, with the result revealed live in the same show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 results

Week 1

No elimination.

Week 2

Nina Wadia v Katie McGlynn: Nina left.

Anton voted to save Nina while Craig, Shirley and Motsi voted to save Katie.

Week 3

Katie McGlynn v Judi Love: Katie left.

Anton voted to save Katie while Craig, Shirley and Motsi voted to save Judi.

Week 4

Greg Wise v Judi Love: Greg left.

Shirley voted to save Greg while Craig, Anton and Motsi voted to save Judi.

Week 5

Ugo Monye v Rhys Stephenson: Ugo left.

All four judges voted to save Rhys.

Those currently left on the Strictly 2021 line up this year are entrepreneur and television personality Sara Davies MBE, TV presenter and chef John Whaite, presenter Dan Walker, chef & social media influencer Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay and CBBC presenter and actor Rhys Stephenson.

They're joined by telly presenter AJ Odudu, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, McFly star Tom Fletcher, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty MBE and Loose Women regular Judi Love.

