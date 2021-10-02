Tom Fletcher could be forced to miss a second week of Strictly, it's been claimed.

It was previously announced that Tom and his professional dance partner Amy Dowden will not take part in this Saturday's episode after positive Covid tests.

Advertisements

The BBC say the pair are isolating for at least ten days in line with current guidelines.

According to The Sun newspaper, the pair won't find out until next week if they'll be able to dance in the third week of live shows.

It means even if they do get the green light to return, they'll have just three days of rehearsal.

A source shared: "Amy and Tom need to be isolated until Tuesday at least and then they will have to undergo another Covid test and make sure they are fit and well enough to train.

The insider added: "It means they aren’t likely to get back into full rehearsals until Wednesday which means they face a race against time to learn their routine."

The source went on to say that Amy and Tom had been preparing via video with Amy giving Tom "homework" so the pair are ready to go jump back into training.

Advertisements

In a short statement, the BBC said previously: "Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden have tested positive for Covid-19.

"The pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines.

"While they will both miss Saturday’s live show, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week."

In a post on Instagram, Amy wrote: "I have no doubt that over the next 10 days my mind will be going crazy with choreography ideas ready to get back on the strictly dance floor for the live show in week 3!

"Thank you for all of the support and good luck to all of the couples this week. I will be cheering you all on!"

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:45PM and Sunday at 7:05PM.

Advertisements

It'll be the first elimination of the series this weekend as one celebrity is sent home in Sunday's first results show.

Picture: Tom Fletcher - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston