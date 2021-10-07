Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden will return to Strictly Come Dancing this week.

It was previously announced that Tom and his professional dance partner Amy Dowden would not take part in the second week after positive Covid tests.

The BBC say the pair spent ten days isolating in line with current guidelines.

But now they're set for a return, with the couple set to perform a Jive to Chuck Berry's Johnny B Goode from Back To The Future as part of Movie Week.

Appearing on It Takes Two tonight, Tom revealed the couple had been training via Zoom from isolation.

He shared: "It was really tough. I tried my best but it's really hard doing it on your own. Getting in the room with each other yesterday, it suddenly feels like I understand what that is meant to look like."

Amy encouraged: "I am so impressed. I think because we had limited hours, we have really made the most of it. Tom is doing so well."

You'll be able to see the pair take to the dancefloor this Saturday night on BBC One.

Amy previously said she would be using her time in isolation to come up with ideas for their next dance.

In a post on Instagram, Amy wrote: "I have no doubt that over the next 10 days my mind will be going crazy with choreography ideas ready to get back on the strictly dance floor for the live show in week 3!

"Thank you for all of the support and good luck to all of the couples this week. I will be cheering you all on!"

Tom wrote in a reply: "Rest up partner. We've got to pull something special out of the bag for week 3."

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:45PM and Sunday at 7:10PM.

It'll be the second elimination of the series this weekend after Nina Wadia became the first celeb to leave last week.

Picture: Tom Fletcher - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston