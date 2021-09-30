Arlene Phillips has been rumoured for I'm A Celebrity's latest series.

The choreographer and director is best known for her time as a Strictly Come Dancing judge.

Arlene was on the panel of the BBC dance competition since its first series in 2004 until 2008.

Now reports suggest that Arlene has signed up to take part in I'm A Celebrity this year, potentially becoming the show's oldest ever contestant at the age of 78.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Arlene is strong and tough and her energy is boundless.

"No doubt she’ll have the group dancing around the campfire in a bid to beat the cold and keep morale high. Should be fun."

Alongside her appearance on Strictly, Arlene appeared on the panel of So You Think You Can Dance and is currently working on stage musicals The Cher Show and What's New Pussycat?

Meanwhile other celebrities rumoured for the 2021 I'm A Celebrity line up currently include BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin, reality star Olivia Attwood and gold medal Olympian Tom Daley.

They're joined by football star Paul Gascoigne and soap star Lucy Fallon.

However officially ITV has yet to confirm any names for the new cast.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will return on ITV in later this year.

As a result of the ongoing pandemic, this year's show will take place at Gwrych Castle in North Wales for a second year.

Vernon Kay, who made the final of last year's series, recently suggested that this year's celebs were in for a much tougher time.

"I’ve heard that it’s going to be more vicious, it’s going to be on a bigger scale," he said. "And they’re going to be doing lots more activities.

"I’ve heard this year’s trials are going to be out and about – more of the countryside."

Hosted by Ant & Dec, I'm A Celebrity typically begins in November.