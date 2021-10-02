Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the 15 couples performing live for only the second time this series.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Rhys and Nancy
Dance: Cha Cha
Song: Reach Out, I’ll Be There by Human Nature
Judges' scores: 30 (7, 8, 8, 7)
Nina and Neil
Dance: Tango
Song: Would I Lie To You? By Eurythmics
Judges' scores: 18 (3, 5, 5, 5)
Adam and Katya
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Are You Gonna Be My Girl by Jet
Judges' scores: 19 (4, 5, 5, 5)
Katie and Gorka
Dance: Jive
Song: Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo
Judges' scores: 21 (4, 6, 5, 6)
Greg and Karen
Dance: Couple’s Choice - Disco
Song: If You Could Read My Mind by Ultra Naté, Amber, Jocelyn Enriquez
Judges' scores: 23 (3, 6, 7, 7)
John and Johannes
Dance: Cha Cha
Song: Starstruck by Years & Years
Judges' scores: 31 (8, 8, 8, 7)
AJ and Kai
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Tears Dry On Their Own by Amy Winehouse
Judges' scores: 31 (7, 9, 7, 8)
Judi and Graziano
Dance: Samba
Song: Get Busy by Sean Paul
Judges' scores: 25 (6, 7, 6, 6)
Robert and Dianne
Dance: Tango
Song: La Cumparsita by Machiko Ozawa
Judges' scores: 27 (7, 7, 6, 7)
Rose and Giovanni
Dance: Salsa
Song: Cuba by The Gibson Brothers
Judges' scores: 26 (6, 7, 6, 7)
Sara and Aljaž
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Dream A Little Dream Of Me by Cass Elliot
Judges' scores: 34 (8, 8, 9, 9)
Dan and Nadiya
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Giant by Calvin Harris and Rag N Boneman
Judges' scores: 26 (7, 6, 6, 7)
Ugo and Oti
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Bring Me Sunshine by The Jive Aces
Judges' scores: 25 (5, 7, 7, 6)
Tilly and Nikita
Dance: Charleston
Song: Yes Sir! That’s My Baby by Firehouse Five Plus Two
Judges' scores: 34 (8, 9, 9, 8)
The judges' marks from this week will now be added to last week's scores and combined with the results from the public vote.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.
Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:05PM.