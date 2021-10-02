Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the 15 couples performing live for only the second time this series.

Advertisements

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Rhys and Nancy

Dance: Cha Cha

Song: Reach Out, I’ll Be There by Human Nature

Judges' scores: 30 (7, 8, 8, 7)

Nina and Neil

Dance: Tango

Song: Would I Lie To You? By Eurythmics

Judges' scores: 18 (3, 5, 5, 5)

Adam and Katya

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Are You Gonna Be My Girl by Jet

Judges' scores: 19 (4, 5, 5, 5)

Advertisements

Katie and Gorka

Dance: Jive

Song: Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo

Judges' scores: 21 (4, 6, 5, 6)

Greg and Karen

Dance: Couple’s Choice - Disco

Song: If You Could Read My Mind by Ultra Naté, Amber, Jocelyn Enriquez

Judges' scores: 23 (3, 6, 7, 7)

John and Johannes

Dance: Cha Cha

Song: Starstruck by Years & Years

Judges' scores: 31 (8, 8, 8, 7)

AJ and Kai

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Tears Dry On Their Own by Amy Winehouse

Judges' scores: 31 (7, 9, 7, 8)

Advertisements

Judi and Graziano

Dance: Samba

Song: Get Busy by Sean Paul

Judges' scores: 25 (6, 7, 6, 6)

Robert and Dianne

Dance: Tango

Song: La Cumparsita by Machiko Ozawa

Judges' scores: 27 (7, 7, 6, 7)

Rose and Giovanni

Dance: Salsa

Song: Cuba by The Gibson Brothers

Judges' scores: 26 (6, 7, 6, 7)

Sara and Aljaž

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Dream A Little Dream Of Me by Cass Elliot

Judges' scores: 34 (8, 8, 9, 9)

Advertisements

Dan and Nadiya

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Giant by Calvin Harris and Rag N Boneman

Judges' scores: 26 (7, 6, 6, 7)

Ugo and Oti

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Bring Me Sunshine by The Jive Aces

Judges' scores: 25 (5, 7, 7, 6)

Tilly and Nikita

Dance: Charleston

Song: Yes Sir! That’s My Baby by Firehouse Five Plus Two

Judges' scores: 34 (8, 9, 9, 8)

The judges' marks from this week will now be added to last week's scores and combined with the results from the public vote.

Advertisements

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.

Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:05PM.