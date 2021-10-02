Here's a spoiler-filled recap of tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 ahead of the results.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosted the second live show tonight, as the couples aimed to dazzle the fabulous four judges - Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and head judge Shirley Ballas.

The judges’ scores from this week were added to their scores from last week’s spectacular first live show. The vote lines then opened and viewers at home could have their say on their favourite couples. Sadly, someone will be leaving the competition in Sunday night’s results show and no-one wants to be the first to go.

AJ Odudu finished this weekend top of the scoreboard from across the two weeks with a combined score of 65 points.

John Waite, Johannes Radebe - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

She and pro partner Kai Widdrington danced a Foxtrot to score 31 points, the joint second-highest marks of the night.

The marks were matched by John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, who danced a Cha Cha, ranking second on the combined leaderboard with a total of 61 points across the first two weeks.

However it was both Tilly Ramsay and Sara Davies who scored the best marks of Week 2's dances with 34 points apiece.

Sara's Foxtrot with Aljaž Skorjanec was described as "absolutely incredible" by Craig as the pair doubled their week one score.

Meanwhile Tilly's dad Gordon Ramsay watched on as she and Nikita Kuzmin closed the show with the first Charleston of the series which Shirley branded a "total powerhouse".

Sara Davies, Aljaž Skorjanec - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Nikita Kuzmin, Tilly Ramsay - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Elsewhere in the second week, Greg Wise danced a Disco couples choice in memory of his late sister while Judi Love's Samba had the panel on their feet despite being called a "technical disaster" by Craig.

At the bottom of the combined leaderboard was Nina Wadia and pro partner Neil Jones after dancing the Tango.

They found themselves just behind Ugo Monye and Katie McGlynn with the trio the most in danger of going home before the public votes are added.

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden didn't dance this week but will return to the competition next Saturday night.

Judi Love, Graziano Di Prima - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

> Strictly Come Dancing 2021 leaderboard: Week 2 scores and results.

The total judges' marks from the past two weeks will now be combined with the results from the first public vote tonight.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.

Neil Jones, Nina Wadia - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One with the results from 7:05PM.

As well as the results, Sunday's show will feature singer Tom Grennan joining the Strictly professionals for a group routine set in a Western Saloon. Plus, singer songwriter Griff will be in the Ballroom to perform her incredible new single.

Picture: Kai Widdrington, AJ Odudu - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy