Strictly Come Dancing 2021 leaderboard: Week 2 scores and results

Here's all the marks and scores from the leaderboard of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 - Week 2.

So who topped the scoreboard this week?

This Saturday night saw the couples performing live for just the second time this year after their debut performances last week. However Tom Fletcher and pro partner Amy Dowden did not dance after testing positive for Covid.

As usual, there was no elimination on the first weekend but the judges still scored all the performances.

In this evening's show, the judges once again marked all of the second routines out of 40 and those scores were added to last week's to give highs of 65 and lows of 42.

After the celebrity and pro couples had performed twice, AJ Odudu was top of the joint scores but right at the other end, bottom was Nina Wadia who fell just behind Ugo Monye and Katie McGlynn.

The public will now have their chance to vote to help determine who leaves Strictly in the first results. Viewer votes will be combined with the below scores to determine the bottom two.

In Sunday's results, the lowest ranked celebrities will be revealed before having to dance again before the judges decide which of them stays and who is the first to be eliminated.

Head judge Shirley Ballas will have the deciding vote if there is a tie between herself, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

For now, here's how this week's Strictly scores look...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 scoreboard and marks - Week 2