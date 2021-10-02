Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden will miss the second Strictly Come Dancing live show tonight.

Strictly bosses have revealed that celebrity contestant Tom and his professional dance partner Amy will not take part in this evening.

The BBC say the pair are now isolating for ten days in line with current guidelines and will be able to return to the show next weekend, subject to a negative test.

In a short statement, the BBC said: "Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden have tested positive for Covid-19.

"The pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines.

"While they will both miss Saturday’s live show, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week."

In a post on Instagram, Amy wrote: "Unfortunately @tomfletcher and I have tested positive for Covid-19. I’m not suffering any symptoms but am now isolating at home.

"I have no doubt that over the next 10 days my mind will be going crazy with choreography ideas ready to get back on the strictly dance floor for the live show in week 3!

"Thank you for all of the support and good luck to all of the couples this week. I will be cheering you all on!"

Tom wrote in a reply: "Rest up partner. We've got to pull something special out of the bag for week 3."

Meanwhile McFly, who Tom is currently on tour with, said in a post on Facebook today (Sunday): "We can now confirm that Tom has tested positive for Covid-19. He is now self isolating and following the latest government guidelines. Please join us in wishing him a speedy recovery."

Last week's opening live episode of Strictly saw Tom & Amy Cha Cha Cha to September by Earth, Wind & Fire. They scored 21 points for the judges having been the first couple to perform.

It was TV presenter AJ Odudu who found herself at the top of the leaderboard getting two nines for her Jive in the first live show.

At the bottom was Dragons' Den star Sara Davies with 17 marks for her Cha Cha with pro partner Aljaž Skorjanec.

As usual, there was no public vote or elimination in the first weekend but the judges' marks will go forward to Week 2 and help determine which acts are in the bottom two.

The judges' combined marks will be added the results of the first public vote to decide which celebrity is sent home.

Then the first celebrity will be eliminated in the Sunday results show following a dance-off between the bottom two placed couples.

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday at 6:45PM and Sunday at 7:05PM.