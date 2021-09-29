How to apply for Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star's next series

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star will return to BBC Three for a new series and applications are open now.

The series gives aspiring make-up artists the chance to brush up on their skills and impress some of the biggest names in the business through a range of real-world professional assignments and themed creative tasks.

In past series, contestants have been taken into the worlds of film special effects, fashion magazines, the catwalk, drag and social media, among others, where they had the chance to showcase their talents to expert judges.

Apply for Glow Up

Applications are open now for the next season with the BBC saying: "Are you an aspiring make-up artist with a creative eye and artistic flair? Are you ready to showcase your skills to top industry professionals? Do you love designing jaw-dropping makeup transformations? If you’re ready to show the world your make-up talent - apply to Glow Up now!"

In order to apply you must be at least 18 and have never been a lead MUA on either a commercial shoot or TV/Film project (excluding short films).

You can apply online via the BBC website HERE.

Filming for the next series is currently scheduled to take place in January and February 2022.

Further details about the next series are to be announced.

The most recent outing earlier this year saw Maya Jama takeover as host with 10 MUAs competing.

Industry legends Val Garland and Dominic Skinner returned to the judging panel, ready to choose who glows and who goes, as they whittled down the Make-Up Artists (MUAs) one by one before crowning the latest Glow Up star.

For now you can catch up on all past series of Glow Up online via BBC iPlayer here.