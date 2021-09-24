Coach Trip will return to E4 this autumn with a spooky twist.

Celeb Ghost Trip will see everyone's favourite tour guide Brendan Sheerin return to take a group of celebs on another tour.

However rather than the sunny sites of Europe, this time he'll be taking the coach on its most ghoulish adventure yet.

Brendan and six celebrity pairings will travel around the UK to some of the spookiest locations imaginable.

E4 say: "Instead of topping up their tans, our celebs will be wrapping up warm as they experience some truly scary activities from ghost hunting through to spine tingling overnight stays as well as the odd creepy forfeit.

"In true Coach Trip tradition, one thing remains the same – Brendan is armed with his yellow and red cards.

"Each night, the celebrities will vote for who they least enjoy travelling with. Get two yellows and they're kicked off to be replaced by new famous faces. "

Speaking about the new show, Brendan Sheerin said: “I am over the moon that Coach Trip is back and I cannot wait to dust off my clipboard once again!

It’s a whole new take on the format of the show and I am really looking forward to exploring the UK and seeing a few celebrities step outside of their comfort zone. Do you believe in the supernatural...?”

Jonathan Rothery, Commissioning Editor said: "I’m really happy that we are able to expand the Coach Trip brand with this whole new premise for the show. Our celebs will truly be in for the thrill of their life and maybe we’ll even get a scream or two out of Brendan."

Celeb Ghost Trip will be hitting the road this Autumn on E4.

An exact start date and celebrity line up is to be confirmed.