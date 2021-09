Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestants Instagram, Twitter, TikTok usernames

Strictly Come Dancing is back with a new series and new line up - here's where to follow them on social media.

The new series follow fifteen celebrities as they hit the dancefloor for thirteen weeks of intense competition.

As always the couples take to the ballroom in a bid to win over the judges and those at home. Every performance will be critiqued by Strictly panel Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas before viewers can vote.

On Sunday evenings the bottom two couples will each dance again before one is sent home.

Here's all the social media details of Strictly 2021 cast...

Strictly Come Dancing contestants Instagram, Twitter and TikTok usernames

Tom Fletcher - singer and musician from McFly.

Instagram username: @tomfletcher

Twitter username: @tomfletcher

TikTok username: @tomfletcher

Robert Webb - actor, author and comedian.

Instagram username: @arobertwebb

Twitter username: @arobertwebb

AJ Odudu - TV presenter.

Instagram username: @AJOdudu

Twitter username: @AJOdudu

TikTok username: @AJOdudu

John Whaite - TV chef and cookery author.

Instagram username: @john_whaite

Rhys Stephenson - Actor and children's TV presenter

Instagram username: @rocketrhys

Twitter username: @RhysStephenson1

TikTok username: @_rhysstephenson

Sara Davies MBE - Dragons' Den entrepreneur and television personality

Instagram username: @saradaviescc

Twitter username: @saradaviescc

Dan Walker - BBC Breakfast host

Instagram username: @mrdanwalker

Twitter username: @mrdanwalker

Katie McGlynn - Actress

Instagram username: @katiexmcglynn

Twitter username: @KatiexMcGlynn

TikTok username: @katiexmcglynn

Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay - Chef, social media influencer and CBBC presenter

Instagram username: @tillyramsay

Twitter username: @tillyramsay

TikTok username: @tillyramsay

Greg Wise - Actor, writer and producer

Instagram username: @gregwiseofficial

Nina Wadia - Actress

Instagram username: @nina.wadia

Twitter username: @Nina_Wadia

TikTok username: @ninawadia

Rose Ayling-Ellis - EastEnders star

Instagram username: @rose.a.e

Twitter username: @RoseAylingEllis

Adam Peaty - Olympic swimmer

Instagram username: @adam_peaty

Twitter username: @adam_peaty

TikTok username: @adam_peaty

Judi Love - comedian, presenter and regular panellist on Loose Women

Instagram username: @1judilove

Twitter username: @1Judilove

TikTok username: @1judilove

Ugo Monye - former England rugby player turned sports pundit

Instagram username: @ugomonye

Twitter username: @ugomonye

TikTok username: @ugomonye

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.