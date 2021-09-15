Celebrity MasterChef 2021 final date, line up of contestants and spoilers

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 continues tonight (15 September) - with the start of the finals week.

Celebrity MasterChef invites famous faces from the worlds of sport, show business, music and drama to chop, slice and sizzle their way to the trophy.

Advertisements

John Torode and Gregg Wallace are back this evening for the start of the final week.

The Celebrity MasterChef 2021 final begins on Wednesday, 15 September at 9PM on BBC One and and continues on Thursday, 16 September at 8PM and Friday, 17 September at 9PM.

Who's in the Celebrity MasterChef final?

This evening (Wednesday) sees the first part of the final with five celebrities left in the competition:

Megan McKenna - Reality star and singer

Joe Swash - TV presenter

Dion Dublin - Former England footballer

Kadeena Cox - Paralympian

Kem Cetinay - Love Island star

In tonight's episode, the remaining celebrities start by facing their most daunting challenge yet. They will be immersed in a culinary tradition that’s been part of British culture for over 600 years – the pie.

Working at the Holborn Dining Rooms pie room with chef Calum Franklin, who has devoted the last seven years to elevating the humble pie to a culinary art form, they will each be responsible for reproducing one of Calum’s creations for a dining room of pie experts.

Advertisements

Then it’s back to the MasterChef kitchen, where the final five must each create one exceptional dish inspired by the flavours of the sweet shop. The celebrities must impress John and Gregg by showing creativity, skill, flair and a determination to remain in the competition.

For the cook who doesn’t make the grade, the competition will be over. The remaining four will go through, taking a step closer to being crowned 2021 Celebrity MasterChef 2021 champion.

The final week will continue on Thursday, 16 September at 8PM and conclude with the winner being crowned on Friday, 17 September at 9PM.

> Celebrity MasterChef 2021: Full line up of celebrity contestants confirmed!

Celebrity MasterChef airs on BBC One.

Advertisements

As well as watching on TV you can stream online and catch up via BBC iPlayer.

Pictured: Celebrity MasterChef Final Five: Megan McKenna, Joe Swash, Dion Dublin, Kadeena Cox, Kem Cetinay - (C) Shine TV - Photographer: Production