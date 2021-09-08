Nick Grimshaw rules out I'm A Celebrity after leaving Radio 1

Nick Grimshaw has revealed why we won't be seeing him taking on any reality shows after leaving Radio 1.

The broadcaster stepped down from BBC Radio 1 in August after 14 years presenting on the station.

In a pre-recorded interview set to air on FUBAR Radio this week, the radio presenter ruled out appearing on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here as well as Strictly Come Dancing or I'm A Celebrity.

Speaking to hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on Access All Areas, DJ and TV presenter discussed life after Radio 1 and what opportunities might come about.

Explaining the unlikeliness of an appearance on reality TV, the 37-year-old was quick to rule out a stint on I’m A Celeb, which is set to return for a second year in Wales later this year: “I don’t think I would. I honestly can’t with any creature. I don’t know how people do it. Like honestly, I just could not.

"I can’t even touch a cat. I couldn’t touch a snake. I couldn’t. Dogs I’m fine with but even my sister’s cats, I’m like, aahh. So there’s not a chance.”

While many TV and radio presenters have appeared in the much loved show, including Roman Kemp and winner of the first ever series, Tony Blackburn, Nick says he wouldn't last.

“I’d like to do it if it wasn’t on the telly and I could try it for an hour and then be like ‘I don’t like it’. Just like a sped up version. An hour long," he explained.

Nick also ruled out following in the footsteps of his former colleagues, including Scott Mills and Clara Amfo, and signing up for Strictly Come Dancing.

Nick said: “My boyfriend’s a dancer and he would just not let me do it because he’s like a perfectionist and that’s his trade. I think I’d let the side down. I don’t think I could do it.”

