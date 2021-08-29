Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins first look as line up face toughest selection yet

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns tonight to Channel 4 with a brand new series.

Another group of twelve celebrities head into the wilds of the Scottish Hebrides.

Advertisements

Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and his team of Directing Staff (DS) apply pressure through a series of gruelling tasks and interrogations that will test the recruits both physically and mentally. Do these celebrities have what it takes to pass SAS selection?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Ep1

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Ep1

The new celebrity recruits on this year's show include writer and TV presenter, Ulrika Jonsson; singer, actress and West End leading lady, Alexandra Burke; Olympic Gold medallist James Cracknell and former Premiership Footballer, Kieron Dyer;

They're joined by Paralympic Athlete, Aled Davies; Love Island star and musician, Wes Nelson and BMX and track world champion, Shanaze Reade.

Completing the cast are TV presenters Saira Khan and Ore Oduba and meia personalities, Kerry Katona, Vicky Pattison and Jake Quickenden .

The new series begins tonight (29 August) on Channel 4 at 9PM.

Ep1. Kerry.

Ep1. Kieron.

Ep1. Wes.

In the opening episode, the recruits tackle the 'trainasium' - an aerial assault course designed to test how candidates manage fear.

As the recruits get to know each other and relationships form, some of them are already feeling the pressure of the course.

TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson and TV personality Kerry Katona must face their demons and delve into their pasts.

Ep1. James.

Ep1. Vicky.

For the final task in this phase the recruits must attempt to rescue a hostage from a building that has been exposed to CS gas.

Advertisements

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs Sunday nights at 9PM on Channel 4 and All 4.

Episodes in the six-part series continue Sunday nights.