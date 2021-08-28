Desiree Burch to host new E4 dating show for couples looking to 'throuple-up'

A new dating show from E4 will help couples looking to expand their relationships.

According to E4, over a quarter of 18-24s say they would like to try a polyamorous relationship.

But for the couples hoping to ‘throuple-up’, finding and agreeing on the third person is notoriously tricky. Not only do they need to agree on the type of personality they’re after, they both need to have the hots for them too.

Brand new dating show The Love Triangle aims to help wannabe ‘throuples’ find their perfect match.

The show will be hosted by Desiree Burch with voiceover from Drag Race UK star Bimini chBon Boulash.

They'll introduce the singles to the hopeful couples. But after the couples have given a potential third person the thumbs up, will their potential new love interest feel the same way about them?

Host Desiree Burch said: “I was excited when E4 and Naked asked me to host a brand-new kind of dating show. It’s a dating show that is evolving to meet the needs of a new generation of relationships.

"And I’m so excited to do anything with Bimini Bon Boulash. There are so many different angles to explore in a Love Triangle. I can’t wait to go on that journey with the guests on our show."

Another dating show announced by E4 today is Kinky Daters.

The channel share: "In this empowering, compelling, and entertaining new show, presented by Sian Welby, open-minded and curious singles who want to break free from ‘vanilla’ dating and add a bit of extra spice to their lives, will go on a series of unique dates with individuals who enjoy unusual kinks, fetishes or lifestyles, opening the singletons eyes to a whole new world.

"If the dates go well, the curious singletons can choose to take things further with the kinksters in the ‘kinky playroom’ - a safe environment where they can explore and experiment, at their own pace."

They’ll be guided through each eye-opening experience by the show's kinksters and provided with advice from an on-location Sex and Relationship expert.

The shows will broadcast on E4 and be available to stream on All 4, starting with Kinky Daters on Tuesday, 31 August at 10PM.