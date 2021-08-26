Anton Du Beke to joins Cinderella panto at London's Richmond Theatre

Anton Du Beke will make his panto debut this year at London's Richmond Theatre.

He will play the part of buttons in Cinderella with tickets on sale now here.

The Strictly Come Dancing star will perform in the show between Saturday, 4 December 2021 until Sunday, 2 January 2022.

Anton du Beke said: "My first ever panto and I’m absolutely delighted to be Buttons at the wonderful Richmond Theatre, see you there my loves!"

Rachel Lane, Theatre Director at Richmond Theatre added: "We are so excited to welcome Anton to Richmond and his first ever Panto. We know the Richmond audiences, young and old, school groups to family groups, will be thrilled to see him in action on our stage."

Cinderella tells the story of a young orphaned girl who is put to work by her evil step mother and bullied by her two step-sisters, until a chance encounter with her Fairy Godmother changes everything.

Cinderella at Richmond Theatre

Cinderella is produced by Crossroads Pantomimes, the World’s biggest pantomime producer whose Chief Executive Michael Harrison said: "I am so thrilled to have Anton making his panto debut with us in Richmond this year.

"Not only is Anton a star in the ballroom but his charm and persona will also make him a fantastic addition to this show. I am positive the audiences of Richmond will be delighted to have Anton headlining the pantomime this year and we can’t wait to see him on that stage."

For tickets and more information visit the theatre box office.

Before making his panto bow, Anton will be seen behind the judges' desk of this year's Strictly.

The pro dancer will turn judge as he steps in for Bruno Tonioli who cannot appear this year due to travel restrictions.