The winner of The Rap Game UK 2021 has been crowned!

Series 3 of the hit BBC Three show concluded this week as one lucky MC walked away with £20,000 towards their music career.

In the last episode of the series, it was Bermondsey rapper Saidu who was revealed as the winner.

Five unsigned acts reached the series three final of The Rap Game UK, as they left the penthouse for the last time. Back home, they prepared their final bars, ready to be performed on BBC Radio 1Xtra’s legendary Kenny Allstar show.

Later in London, the five artists faced a grilling from a panel of industry names, including Yung Filly, Remi Burgz and Alhan, where they looked back on their Rap Game experience.

Finally, Krept, Konan and Target met all five MCs on a rooftop in London to reveal the final results, naming Pocaa, Oakzy B and Saidu as their final three, before crowning Saidu as winner.

Target said: “The consistency has been undeniable throughout. Saidu continues to be consistent. In the final today he did his thing. It was really hard to not give him the prize.”

Saidu said: “Man is mad gassed. The whole of the UK has heard what man has had to say! I said this from the get go, this is what I wanted. I wanted it for my family. I know my whole family is going to be proud of me. Their little brother taking the W!”

All episodes of Series 3 of The Rap Game UK as well as the first two series are available to stream on BBC iPlayer here.