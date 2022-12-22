Meet The Khans series 3 release date as show returns to BBC Three & iPlayer

Meet the Khans is to return to BBC Three for a third series in the New Year.

The show takes us into the world of Olympic medallist and boxing World Champion Amir Khan and his fashion and beauty influencer wife, Faryal Makhdoom.

The first series of Meet The Khans dropped in 2021 and a second quickly followed as the pair were seen juggling parenthood, marriage and business.

Now a third season of five new episodes is on its way.

Meet The Khans release date

Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton will start on BBC Three on Monday, 9 January 2023 at 8:30PM.

All episodes will be available to watch online on BBC iPlayer from the same date.

A teaser for the first episode shares: “The Khans are back in the UK and have rented an opulent house to spend the summer with friends and family. Now Amir has retired from boxing and had some time to reflect, it’s time for the Khans to get back to business.

“But all is not sunny in the life of the Khans. Amir admits he is feeling a bit lost after boxing, and Faryal is frustrated by his lack of focus. She’s also keen to find her own feet in the world after managing Amir’s career and finally launches her long-awaited make-up brand.”

For now you can watch the first series of eight episodes on BBC iPlayer here.

In the first series, superstar boxer Amir , who has notched up 33 wins, world titles and an Olympic medal, were seen working together on a multi-million pound wedding venue while Faryal launched her cosmetic range.

Then season two introduced to more of the couple’s family and friends as Amir pondered what’s next for him in sport, Faryal celebrated a milestone birthday and launched a new enterprise.