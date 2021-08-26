Stacey Dooley is to front new BBC Three cookery competition Hungry For It.

Chef and rapper Big Zuu and personal chef to the stars Kayla Greer will be mentors and judges on the show.

The series will give 10 aspiring cooks from all over the UK, all desperate to carve out a career in the food industry, a chance to skill up and put their talent to the test, with one amateur cook winning a life changing prize.

Living together in a house while competing to impress, the contestants will look to win over the judges in two distinct spaces – a restaurant and a street-food inspired pop-up.

The BBC share: "It will be the mentors who decide who moves between the restaurant and the pop-up, based on their skills and performance in the challenges.

"During the course of the series our mentors will arm these novice chefs with an all-round skill set that should allow them to flourish in the industry, but Big Zuu and Kayla will also decide who isn’t cutting it in the kitchen, and who will face the head to head eliminator challenge."

Stacey Dooley, said: "Just THRILLED to be presenting this series. I’ve always been delighted to be able to celebrate and showcase talent, particularly when those involved are given such incredible opportunities. Let's go! (Also, I’ve nominated myself HEAD TASTER).

Big Zuu, added: "Obviously I'm gassed to be working with BBC Three, doing something different with food.

"I'm excited to get into the programme and I'm happy to step out of my comfort zone and start a new challenge. Hopefully the people like it!"

Kayla, commented: “I’ve been through it all in this industry - from starting with nothing and diving headfirst into culinary school to forming and growing my own successful company to being a sought-after personal chef to the stars, so I’m excited to be able to lend my experiences to the contestants to do their best work and see who comes out on top.”

The eight-part series will come to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer with a release date to be announced.

Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three said: "At its heart, Hungry For It is a show about the hospitality industry, a major source of employment and professional progression for our audience group.

"It’s an ambitious new format that has all the ingredients we love where aspiring competitors are given the opportunity to show they have what it takes to make it in the business - teamwork, flexibility and understanding customers as well as amazing food!"