The Love Island couples head to a summer ball in tonight's final episode.

In this evening's show, The Islanders wake up to their final day in paradise when Toby receives a text: “Islanders. Tonight, you will all attend the Love Island 2021 Summer Ball but first it’s time to brush up on your dance moves. #salsasesh #savethelastdance”

Iryna and Roma, the Islanders’ very own dance teachers, enter the Villa and give the Islanders a crash course in Salsa. Later, the girls head out of the Villa to pamper themselves ahead of the ball.

At the ball, each couple steps up to make their declaration of love and Millie and Liam are first. Millie says: “I feel like I’m getting married!”

Millie says: “Seven weeks ago I walked into the Villa not knowing what my journey was going to hold. However, I knew I only had eyes for you.”

Millie adds: “Things took a turn for the worse but I knew I wasn’t going to be able to stay away and I just wanted to be back in your arms. I’d happily let you sing to me for the rest of our lives!”

Liams says: “Laying next to you made me forget that I was in bed but almost made me feel like I was floating on a cloud floating high up in the skies.”

Liam adds: “As our journey nears the end, I look back and love every minute of it. We now have a new journey to venture into - life outside the Villa.”

Up next is Faye and Teddy. Reading her declaration, Faye says: “No one would ever believe what would happen next, I was lucky enough to receive a text. I’m sorry you had to deal with a girl so insecure, luckily you’re fixing me just by being so pure.”

Faye adds: “At times my outbursts caused our relationship to seem cursed but I’ll be forever grateful you stood by me at my worst.”

Faye finishes her declaration and then it’s Teddy’s turn. Teddy says: “Ever since the beginning you’ve kept me on my toes. You’ve been a beautiful pain in my arse but I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Teddy continues: “I love that you are fiery, strong, stunning and an independent woman who cares for others with genuine affection.Yes we've had our ups and downs but every moment when I’ve looked into those deep blue eyes, I’ve seen a future with you.”

Next is Kaz and Tyler. Kaz says: “My journey here started when you walked in. From the moment I saw you, I thought ‘he’s a bit of me!’ I never thought I would find someone like you here.”

Kaz continues: “You’re a gentleman, you’re funny, you’re kind and you’re even more affectionate than me!”

Tyler then delivers his declaration to Kaz, he says: “My fair lady, cast your mind back to the moment I entered the Villa. You were so warm and welcoming and genuinely had a pure aura about you.”

Tyler adds: “I am yours Kaz and I’ve always been yours.”

Finally, Chloe and Toby take to the stage to make their declarations to one another.

Chloe says: “Toby. Who would have thought that me and you would have made it all this way? From the first snog on the terrace to the bootylicious challenge, it’s clear we’ve always had an amazing connection.”

Chloe continues: “I wanted to find someone coming into this Villa but I didn’t expect to find someone as amazing as you.”

Finally it is Toby’s turn and he says: “I’m not the best with words but for you Chlo, I’m willing to try. While I read this declaration of love with those piercing blue eyes watching me, I know that if I look up I might lose all composure!”

Toby then has something he wants to ask Chloe...

The Love Island final airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.