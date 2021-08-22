The Love Island villa gets some surprise guests tonight as the friends and family of the islanders drop in.

In this evening's penultimate episode of the series a text arrives with a picture of Millie's mum and sister alongside Liam's parents.

Realising they are outside the front of the Villa, Millie and Liam are then stunned to see them walk into the garden.

In the Beach Hut Liam admits: ”As soon as they came around the corner I teared up – it was very emotional.”

Liam’s mum Donna says of Millie: “You look really happy! You should be, she’s gorgeous!" She adds: “We love Millie, she’s lush.”

Millie and her sister Jessie and Mum Esme.

Millie's sister Jessie and Mum Esme and Liam's Mum Donna and Dad Paul.

Liam’s dad Paul agrees : “She’s lovely – she’s obviously as lovely on the inside as she is on the outside.”

Meanwhile, Millie’s mum Esme tells her of Liam: “I can just see what a lovely boy he is – genuinely nice boy.”

Her sister Jessie adds: “It’s so clear how much you like each other. It’s so lovely to watch, you just look so happy together.”

Discussing their distance back home between Essex and Wales, Esme says: “It’s about three hours, I googled it.”

Millie says: “Three hours isn’t that bad – we’ve both just said that no matter what happens, we need to make sure we’ve got a date in, make time for each other.”

And after both families meet, Millie says: “It’s just really nice to see our two families together and combined as one because for our future that’s going to be an important thing. I just feel so happy right now.”

Next into the villa are Teddy’s brothers Sidney and Carlos with Faye’s sister Joanne and best friend Sophie.

Teddy says: “Words don’t even explain how amazing it felt just to see them. It didn’t even feel real, it felt like I was in a movie.”

Teddy and his brothers Carlos and Sidney.

Teddy’s brother Carlos says: “The way you’ve carried yourself, I couldn’t be more proud. You’ve stayed true to yourself and you’ve been a gentleman.”

Sidney tells him: “She is funny, she has got the chat, she is fiery…” Carlos interrupts joking: “Does she think you’re funny by the way?”

Joanne tells Faye: “We’re so super proud… I think Teddy’s lovely… It looks really natural. It looks like you like being in each other’s company and that’s really nice to watch.”

Sophie adds: “I’m a big fan. I think it’s literally the perfect match.”

Later Tyler’s mum and dad arrive and Kaz’s mum and sister.

Kaz and her Mum Malilwe and sister Banji.

Tyler's mum Janet says of Kaz: “I like her. She is beautiful. She really does [get you].” while Kaz’s sister Banji says: “I think he’s so cute, he doesn’t take himself too seriously. That’s so your vibe.”

Her mum Malilwe adds: “You compliment each other.”

Finally, Chloe’s mum and sister arrive alongside Toby’s mum and sister.

Chloe's Mum Louisa and and Sister Bridie.

Chloe’s mum Louisa says: “I’ll tell you something, you’ve been fantastic! You have been iconic! You have been fantastic, I can’t tell you. I’m so proud of you. You’ve been so funny.”

Sister Bridie says: “Nan and grandad would be sat at dinner going, ‘Put Love Island on.’”

Toby’s mum Victoria comments: “You are besotted with Chloe. You are cute. You’re very cute together!”

And sister Shauna adds: “I love her. I loved her even when you weren't with her.”

Love Island 2021 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.