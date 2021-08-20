Love Island's Millie and Liam head out on their final date

Millie Court and Liam Reardon are the latest couple to head on their final date of Love Island 2021 tonight.

Ahead of the final on Monday, each of the remaining couples are being whisked away to enjoy some time together outside the villa in a luxury location.

This evening, Millie receives a text which reads: “Millie and Liam. Please get ready to leave the Villa for your final date. #dontcountthedatesmakethedatescount”

Millie and Liam arrive at a candlelit castle for their final date. The pair reflect on their summer together and Millie says: “It’s been the best six weeks of my life.”

Millie adds: “I never thought I’d come on to Love Island and actually find someone and feel this way about someone.

"I feel like you definitely are what I want. I want this to work. In the future, I can see us living together.”

Liam says: “I’ll move closer to you and things will work.”

And Liam continues: “There is something I want to tell you. When you first came to the Villa I fell in love with your smile, I love seeing you smile. Then I fell in love with your piercing blue eyes, I could look into them all day.

"And then your laugh, I could listen to you laugh all day…..”

Is Liam about to say those three little words?

Jake and Liberty go on their final date.

Love Island 2021 continues tonight at 9PM tonight on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

Elsewhere this evening, Jake and Liberty head out on their last date just a day after splitting.

Liberty gets a text as Jake says: “I think it would be silly not to go on a date. It’s entirely up to you.”

The pair decide to go out on their date and take to the seas on a luxurious boat.

They then return to the villa with big news to share...