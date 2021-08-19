Little Mix announce new album as they celebrate tenth anniversary

Little Mix have announced a brand new album as they celebrate their tenth anniversary.

The group, originally made up of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, were put together on The X Factor in 2011.

They became the first group to win the show, mentored by then judge Tulisa. Their winner's song - a cover of Cannonball - gave the girls their first Number 1.

But their first original hit was Wings which went to the top spot in 2012 and kicked off ten years of chart success.

Recently picking up a third BRIT award, Little Mix have released six albums which have spawned more than 15 Top 10 hits.

Last year saw Jesy announce she was leaving the band but the new trio have showed no signs of calling it a day.

Today they announced brand new album Between Us which will be released in November.

"We are so excited about this album. It includes all our hits, as well as some brand new songs we can't wait for you to hear," they shared on social media. "We can't thank you enough for your support over the last ten years.

"This album is for each and every one of you who's listened to our music, bought an album or sung your heart out at our shows. We wouldn't be here releasing this album if it wasn't for you."

Between Us will be released on 12 November. You can pre-order the record here.

Meanwhile fans have been sharing their support for the group on Twitter with #10YearsOfLittleMix.

"A decade of hard work and perseverance through everything they went through and look how far they've come, so proud of them and everything they've done," one wrote.

Another said: "10 years of friendship, sisterhood and history. We couldn’t be prouder of the women you’ve become and the legacy you’ve established.

"We love you so much and are honoured to have been your fan through it all"