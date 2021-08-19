Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson have shared all on their time on Love Island 2021.

The couple became the latest to be voted out of the villa last night following another public vote.

After leaving, the pair have spilled all about their time on the show which for Mary started in Casa Amor.

She was brought back to the main villa by Toby, who had been coupled up with Abi at the time.

Mary shared: "Toby’s the nicest guy ever! He’s been one of my best friends throughout the whole time. He’s funny, he’s caring, he’s literally the biggest joker in there. He’s just the nicest guy, ever, literally is.

The Islanders gather for the dumping.

Mary and Aaron leave the villa

"In Casa, Abi wasn’t mentioned. I literally thought I was going into the main Villa, Abi would be with someone else, me and Toby would be fine, then I was like ‘Oh my god, I’ve got the worst situation.’"

Shortly after arriving back in the main villa, Toby moved on from both Mary and Abi as he returned to Chloe.

But Mary doesn't hold any grudges, saying: "At this point I was just like, ‘Thank you at least for telling me the truth!’ And if it’d had been Abi he’d chosen I’d have been fuming as I’d have felt like I got pied.

"But for Chloe, I said to him, ‘I can’t compare to Chloe, you’ve been together for two weeks – which in there genuinely feels like two months – I’m just happy you told me now so I can move on before any feelings get attached.’"

Mary quickly coupled up with Aaron when he made a bombshell arrival into the villa last week.

She explained: "Literally from day one we got on like this [click]. We got on straight away, literally were inseparable from day two. You cannot fake things in there, which I thought people would have done.

"You’re with them 24-hours a day. So, if you feel some type of way it comes out. And Aaron’s beautiful to start with and then he’s so fun, he’s cheeky, he keeps me on my toes a lot. He’s not soppy. He’ll be cute with me, but he’ll then keep me on my toes. We literally are like best friends now. I’ve just been so comfortable with him from the start."

As for what the future holds for the couple, Mary said: "It’s still proper early days for us. Even though it’s only been 10 days it feels like we’ve been seeing each other for months. We said we’re definitely going to give it a go on the outside.

"Obviously everything changes when you get out so we said we’re just going to cross each bridge as it comes to it. We’re definitely going to see each other on the outside."

Mary and Aaron

Aaron said of their coupling: "I feel like we get on so well. The rate we moved was completely natural. We were the new couple but there was no pressure to be like the other couples in the Villa. The fact that it happened so organically was really refreshing and caught me completely off guard.

"We are very similar people in the way we are on the outside, our personalities and how we deal with situations. We both have a fiery side and like to keep each other on our toes. We’re always laughing and joking. It was clear from the get go.

"We’ve already spoken about stuff we want to do when we’re outside. It’s exciting that we’ll be able to do normal couple stuff and form a deeper connection."

Meanwhile on who they think will win in next Monday's final, Aaron said: "For me I think the winners will either be Chloe and Toby, or Millie and Liam. I’m probably rooting for Chloe and Toby just because I was closest to Toby there. I know how much he has changed.

"If you look at him from the start of the experience, he’s a completely different person. It’s not just his journey with Chloe but his own journey and how much he’s come along in himself. As a couple they’ve grown so much and they learned to communicate. I’d like to see them win because they’re the underdogs. But Liam and Millie are inseparable and they’re so funny to be around. I’d be happy whoever wins."

Mary was in agreement: "Either Chloe and Toby – I love them both so much, they’re literally my favourite two people in there, I love them, and they’ve just been through so much, but they are literally like two peas in a pod – or Liam and Millie. Again, I love them both so much. You can literally see they are obsessed with each other. "

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9PM.