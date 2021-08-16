One couple have been dumped from Love Island 2021 in tonight's results - who left?

In last night's episode a surprise text shocked the villa as the Islanders were told they had to secretly vote for the least compatible couples.

Each of the couples had to decide between them the two other couples who they think are the least compatible. They then submitted their decisions by text without discussing their choices with the other Islanders.

Priya & Brett received five votes while Mary & Aaron, Faye & Teddy and Jake & Liberty all received three votes each. As a result, all four couples were at risk of being dumped from the island by the public.

Love Island dumping

Who left Love Island tonight?

In this evening's episode, Faye & Teddy, Priya & Brett, Mary & Aaron and Liberty & Jake all stood up in front of the fire pit.

A text message read: “The public have been voting to save their favourite couple. The three couples with the most votes will stay in the Villa. The couple with the fewest votes will be dumped from the Island.”

It was then revealed that the couple with the fewest votes and dumped from the island was Priya & Brett.

The pair first entered the villa last week but their relationship never went past being friends with Priya saying Brett had given her the "ick" in tonight's episode.

On leaving the villa, Priya said: "I feel like I’ve made lifelong friendships with a lot of the girls. But because Brett and I were the only friendship couple there, it was inevitable that we were going to leave.

"I’m glad that all the other couples in there are super solid and they have a chance to stay, it’s only fair they stayed and we left."

She added: "We are going to be friends and I reckon our friendship is going to last a long time. We are so similar and we got on so well. I don’t think there is anything romantic there but I know for certain there will be a friendship."

Brett and Priya.

Brett added: "Meeting Priya was honestly a blessing. Regardless of what happens, I know I’ve got a really good friend there at the very least. Who I will go to in the future, and that’s a long-lasting relationship for sure. Just being around everyone.

"It’s just fun not having any distractions, not having anything else on your mind apart from the people and the place there."

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9PM. The final takes place next Monday, 23 August.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.