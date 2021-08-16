Love Island's Priya gets the 'ick' with Brett: 'He's quite boring'

Priya Gopaldas reveals she has the 'ick' with Brett Staniland in tonight's Love Island.

During last night’s dinner dates Priya admitted to some of the girls she was not enjoying her date with Brett.

In tonight's episode, Priya speaks to Liberty and Kaz at the fire pit about how she's feeling.

She says: “My date with Brett didn’t go very well. He’s quite boring. His boring side, I never picked up on.”

Priya continues: “When we’ve been chatting before, I can talk to him for hours and hours. I didn’t expect it. I feel like I’ve got the ick.”

Meanwhile, Brett is talking to Faye and Teddy on the swing seat. Faye asks: “You had your date tonight [with Priya]. How did that go?”

Brett says: “It was great. It was the first time we’d sat alone opposite each other since we had our first ever date. It was lovely.”

Later, Priya and Brett have a chat. Priya says: “I know you’re tactile and you’re holding my hand but sometimes when you’re quite serious, it feels like more of a friend.”

Brett says: “If you want me to be more affectionate in a sexier and flirtier way, cool.”

Priya says: “Obviously you’re an attractive man.”

The next day, Brett becomes aware of Priya’s comments about their date to the girls and decides to speak with Priya.

Will the pair express how they feel and continue exploring a romantic connection?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.