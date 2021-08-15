Married At First Sight is back with a brand new series coming to E4 - meet the singles here!

Taking inspiration from the hugely successful Australian version, the new UK series is set to be a bigger and more dramatic take on the format.

Advertisements

The showwill follow eight couples as they meet for the very first time at the altar. Rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.

After the ceremony and celebrations are over, true love is well and truly put to the test, as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon, before moving in with each other AND their fellow couples.

At the end of the series in a high-stakes vow renewals each couple must decide if they will recommit to their partner or go their separate ways.

Returning relationship expert Paul C. Brunson (Celebs Go Dating) is joined by Married at First Sight Australia expert Melanie Schilling and sex and relationship Therapist, Charlene Douglas on the show.

Married At First Sight UK is coming very soon to E4 - for now, meet the singles below!

Meet the Married At First Sight singles

Adam

Adam

Age: 26

Occupation: Electrician

From: Doncaster

Donny boy Adam has never had time to find himself a proper partner, dividing the majority of his time between work and the gym.

Adam says: "Forcing myself into the situation where I have to be with someone – I’m only going to take positives from it. Hopefully I’ll find the right one.

Ant

Ant

Age: 28

Occupation: Business Development

From: Manchester

Advertisements

Ant is the centre of attention in every room he walks into. This social butterfly knows he is good looking, and he gets away with it!

Ant says: "The best that could happen is that the experts find me a match and it works out perfectly and find our happily ever after. The worst case is it doesn’t work out and I make some new friends and I learn a bit about myself as a person."

Daniel

Daniel

Age: 27

Occupation: Sales

From: Northern Ireland

Daniel is a spiritual force to be reckoned with! His infectious positivity will convince the most closed-minded person to open up and discuss the meaning of life.

Daniel says: "Married At First Sight UK is a big experience and quite nerve racking in many ways, however it is something that will allow me to shift my pattern in terms of relationships and it is a blessing to have the professional and scientific advice that will help me."

Robert

Robert

Age: 26

Occupation: Business Protection Specialist

From: Dorset

Known to his mates as ‘Big Bob’, Robert is BIG in personality. Ready to entertain at the drop of a hat, he’s a fun-loving guy who’s desperate to share the limelight with his future partner, providing they’ll be able to get a word in...

Robert says: "I want to have fun all the time, so I want someone who wants to go out and do things. Someone who is on my wavelength with how I look at life. "

Franky

Franky

Age: 47

Occupation: Strength and Conditioning Coach

From: Dubai

Advertisements

This old school military man is a strong, dominant leader who tells people exactly what he thinks.

Franky says: "All my life has been about challenges. I don’t like to do the normal. If anything is normal then I find it boring. I’m not captured unless I’m entertained and challenged - and Married At First Sight UK is a bloody big challenge."

Matt

Matt

Age: 39

Occupation: Charity Worker

From: West Yorkshire

After a messy break up, which left him feeling heart broken and needing to re-discover himself, Matt now feels like he’s ready and it’s time to find the one.

Matt says: "The reason I’ve come onto the show is because I’m really wanting to meet that special person that I can start building a life with and have a family. I’m really excited."

Jordon

Jordon

Age: 27

Occupation: Personal Trainer

From: Cardiff

Jordon is a gentle and very positive soul, but people don’t often see that side and misjudge him.

Jordan says: "My happily ever after would be to learn stuff about myself that I didn’t know before. I want to become stronger as a person and to obviously walk away with a partner and with some new friends."

Luke

Luke

Age: 36

Occupation: Care Home Manager and Fireman

From: Cardiff

Advertisements

Luke has the whole package - a respectable job, the house, he’s a perfect gentleman, and he’s a certified fire-fighter.

Luke says: "I already have more in common with this person than I would do meeting them on dating apps or in the pub. Because they’ve done the same thing, they must be in a similar circumstance to me."

Joshua

Joshua

Age: 26

Occupation: Insurance

From: West London

Josh has ambition, competitiveness and drive which have all made him succeed at anything he turns his hand to; from his sporting ambitions, to working hard as a teenager when his dad passed away.

Josh says: "I think marriage has always been on my cards, but I could never see myself getting on one knee, so this is a fast track! Sometimes I need to be kicked into the deep end so for me this is the start of a new chapter."

Megan

Megan

Age: 26

Occupation: Wellness Coach

From: Stoke

Megan is a constant entertainer and loves to sing, dance, and share her ‘good energy’ with everyone she meets.

Megan says: "My dating history is horrendous, I have terrible taste. Of course, it is a good option to get someone to do it for me. It just felt like an opportunity I couldn’t miss. Each step of the way has felt more and more right."

Amy

Amy

Age: 34

Occupation: Sport Journalist

From: Cornwall

Advertisements

Amy was raised in Cornwall by her parents alongside her grandmother who championed her 10-year glamour modelling career.

Amy says: "With Married At First Sight UK, either I’m going to find the love of my life or I’m going to learn a really big lesson from it, which might lead me to the love of my life."

Marilyse

Marilyse

Age: 37

Occupation: Personal Trainer

From: Yorkshire

The elegant Marilyse describes herself as strong, switched on and very positive.

Marilyse says: "I would love to go through to the experiment to the very end and still be with the guy. That is what I want to happen and what I expect to happen. I will be a bit disappointed if it doesn’t happen, but we’ll have to wait and see."

Nikita

Nikita

Age: 26

Occupation: Sales

From: County Durham

With sassiness, confidence, and lots of opinions, Nikita is not here to mess around.

Nikita says: "Ideally, we all want our Prince Charming who we are going to be with until the day we die. I just think that if I meet someone who blows me away and we’re on the same wavelength and have proper banter it will be great."

Morag

Morag

Age: 31

Occupation: Veterinary Nurse

From: Essex

Advertisements

Morag is the life and soul of every party. She learned that from “the best”, her dad, with whom who she spent an unconventional upbringing between Essex and Ibiza.

Morag says: "I want the experts to help because I’ve got high expectations of myself and what I want from my partner. I want them to help me open up and let someone in."

Alexis

Alexis

Age: 28

Occupation: Model

From: London

Bold, lively and an incredibly strong woman, she can often be misjudged for being opinionated and territorial.

Alexis says: "I’ve applied to this to find the good guy, to find someone genuine and someone who wants commitment. I give my all and I’m very supportive. I’m looking for someone on my wavelength and I want someone who is going to take the reins a little bit."

Tayah

Tayah

Age: 25

Occupation: Estate Agent

From: Welwyn Garden City

Fun loving Tayah is looking for it all! She wants a man who she can look after.

Tayah says: "My happy ever after would be that I’ve always wanted to get married and wanted kids. I’ve always wanted to be a young mum. My end goal is to have that family and have that family unit. So that would be an ideal situation to come from this."

Advertisements

Married At First Sight UK is coming very soon to E4.