Love Is Blind applications: How to apply to take part in Netflix series

Here's how to apply to take part in Netflix's Love Is Blind.

Hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, the hit reality series first premiered on the streaming service in 2020.

Advertisements

From the makers of Married at First Sight, the show sees a group of singletons begin searching for a partner by taking part in a series of blind dates. Singletons communicate only via pods, never seeing one another.

They are then free to propose, still not having seen their partner in person. Couples who get engaged finally meet for the first time before moving in and organising a wedding. Once at the alter, they ultimately decide whether or not to stay together.

Apply for Love Is Blind on Netflix

You can now put yourself forward to apply for Love Is Blind's future seasons on Netflix.

You must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the US, Canada, UK, or Ireland.

You can apply online now via https://www.netflixreality.com/shows/love-is-blind

Advertisements

Netflix ask: "Tired of swiping right? Amazing! This social experiment tests if deep, meaningful connections can be formed without ever seeing one another face to face. Tell us why you believe that love truly can be blind!"

If you prepare just to sit at home and watch, you can stream seasons 1 and 2 of Love Is Blind on Netflix here.