Greg Wise has revealed the touching reason he joined Strictly Come Dancing.

The actor is one of this year's confirmed Strictly stars, the tenth announced contestant on the line up.

Ahead of his dance debut, Greg shared the main motivation for signing up was in memory of his late sister who passed away from cancer in 2016.

He said: "My beautiful sister was a huge disco queen. She left our world almost exactly 5 years ago in a glitter ball coffin. This is for her. My gorgeous Diva sis, who would have been insane with excitement that her little bro was doing this.

"I will channel her, as her bro can’t dance - but I’m thrilled to be dipping my toes, knees, hips and arms into this wonderful world, and hope to make her proud, and obviously make her laugh..."

Appearing on ITV's This Morning to talk more about taking part this week, he added: "Clare was a huge disco diva and we sent her out of this life in a disco ball coffin to banging 80s music.

"She's prodding me massively to do it. Clare will enjoy watching her little brother do it. She'll be sitting on my left or right shoulder depending on how well I'm doing."

Greg is best known for his various film, television and theatre roles, including The Crown, Cranford, Walking on Sunshine and his breakout role in Sense and Sensibility.

Greg also wrote box-office hit film Last Christmas with his wife - Emma Thompson - and the book Not That Kind of Love with his late sister.

The new series of Strictly starts in the autumn on BBC One.

Other confirmed names on Strictly Come Dancing line up include actor and author Robert Webb, cookery author John Whaite and TV presenter AJ Odudu.

Also on the cast are singer and musician Tom Fletcher, ex-Corrie star Katie McGlynn, TV presenter Rhys Stephenson and chef, social media influencer and CBBC presenter Tilly Ramsay.

Finishing the current crop of contestants are BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker and entrepreneur and television personality Sara Davies.