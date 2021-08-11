Another boy is set to be dumped from Love Island 2021 tonight as the latest recoupling takes place.

The girls will be in charge this time as they decide who they want to couple up with. One boy will be left single and dumped from the show.

A text sent to the villa tonight reads: "Islanders. Tonight, there will be a recoupling. The girls will each choose which boy they want to couple up with.

"The boy not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the Island. #grabaman #girlboss"

In the evening the Islanders gather at the fire pit as they prepare to recouple. But who will the girls decide to recouple with? And which boy will be left single and be dumped from the Island?

Faye receives a text telling her about the recoupling.

The current official couples include Liberty Poole & Jake Cornish, Millie Court & Liam Reardon and Chloe Burrows & Toby Aromolaran.

Kaz Kamwi is coupled up with Matthew Macnabb on paper, but after the bluntly declaring the pair "done" it's fair to say she'll be looking for someone new to recouple with this time around.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares recently had a huge falling out but with Faye's tearful apology, will they decide to recouple?

Finally there are the single Islanders: Tyler Cruickshank and Mary Bedford as well as new Islanders Aaron Simpson, Brett Staniland and Priya Gopaldas.

Kaz recently said the door was still open for her and Tyler while Mary has been getting to know new boy Aaron.

Meanwhile in tonight's show, Priya finds herself torn between Matthew and and new boy Brett. In this evening's episode, Brett chooses Priya for a date and the pair seem to immediately hit it off.

Riya debriefs the girls after her date with Brett.

Ahead of the recoupling, she confides in the other girls: "He’s such a sweetheart - super cute. His eyes were piercing."

"I'm still confused. I still want to get to know Matt. I don’t want to make my decision too quickly."

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.