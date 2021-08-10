Love Island has introduced another new bombshell - meet new Islander Brett Staniland!

Brett made his appearance at the end of tonight's show, surprising the current Islanders as they arrived back from a challenge to find him in the garden.

Brett is a 27-year-old Phd student and model from Derbyshire. You can find him on Instagram under the username @twinbrett.

He said of signing up for the show: "Ive never had a serious relationship and the last 18 months has been really stagnant in terms of meeting new people and dating. Lots of my friends have settled down, had kids. I’m kind of the one that’s left back from all of that. Now is the right time."

And the newbie has his eye on Millie Court, who is currently firmly coupled up with Liam Reardon.

Brett - who has a twin brother - also said both Kaz Kamwi and Mary Bedford are his type, adding: "They all seem like really lovely people. I’d go and ask the question for sure. I want to know where their heads are at."

Meanwhile, asked how his friends and family would describe him, Brett shared: "Sarcastic. I’d like to think they’d say nice things like I’m generous and caring. But they know I can be quite stubborn."

Elsewhere in tonight's show, Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson shared a first kiss while Aaron's fellow new Islander Priya Gopaldas was seen getting flirty with Matthew Macnabb.

Priya was seen saying of Matthew: “I had to shut my jaw. It’s like mouth open, admiring the piece of art that is his body!”

And he told the boys: "There’s so much substance in her conversations and she is beautiful. I was looking at her eyes and I was like, holy s***! Even in the gym there, I was like, this is like a carbon copy of me!"

Also in tonight's episode, Faye Winter issued a grovelling apology to Teddy Soares after their Movie Night Challenge fallout.

Meanwhile, the Islanders took on another group challenge inspired by Greek gods.

Donning their togas the boys were tasked with performing a sexy dance and strip tease, before carrying a model globe over a fake pool of ‘burning hot lava’. They had to then scale Mount Olympus, and perform as many pull ups as they could and lock lips with their luscious ladies.

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.