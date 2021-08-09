Two islanders have been dumped from Love Island 2021 in tonight's results - who left?

In yesterday's episode (Sunday 8 August), a text arrived revealing that the Islanders would be heading out of the villa for a special treat.

Advertisements

However the party was cut short by the unannounced arrival of host Laura Whitmore who had results of the latest public vote.

She announced that six Islanders were in danger of being dumped after receiving the fewest votes from viewers - and it would be up to the safe Islanders to decide which two would go.

Who left Love Island?

The three girls at risk of being dumped were Abigail Rawlings, Mary Bedford and Kaz Kamwi while the three boys at risk were Dale Mehmet, Tyler Cruickshank and Jake Cornish.

In tonight's episode, Laura said: "Boys, you must now choose one girl to dump from the island. And girls you must choose one boy to send home. Remember, those who you choose to dump will leave immediately without returning to the Villa. You may now discuss your decisions."

After deliberating, the boys revealed they had decided to send home Abi while the girls announced they had chosen to send home Dale.

As a result, Abi and Dale left the show tonight.

Advertisements

Elsewhere in tonight's episode there were two brand new Islanders who make an entrance.

Fresh from the dumping, the villa was left surprised by the entrance of Aaron Simpson, a 24-year-old footballer from Kent, and Priya Gopaldas, a 23-year-old medical student from London.

Teddy receives a text which shares: “Teddy and Matthew, Priya would like to date you both, please get ready to head out to the garden #mendingbrokenhearts #kissoflife”

One of the girls also receives a text revealing new boy Aaron has decided to take her and one other on a date. But who is Aaron interested in getting to know?

Meanwhile, Faye expresses her regret over her falling out with Teddy.

She says: "I feel bad and I feel like s**t that I blew up the way I did, and I am sorry for what I done."

Advertisements

Love Island airs at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub nightly.

Episodes are also available each morning on BritBox.