Love Island fans complain to Ofcom as Faye and Teddy clash after Movie Night challenge

Last night's Love Island drama has left some fans calling TV watchdog Ofcom.

The latest episode of the ITV2 series saw major rows between Faye Winter and Teddy Soares after a 'Movie Night' Challenge.

In teams of Boys v Girls, the Islanders competed to answer a series of questions with the winners getting to select clips from the show to watch.

Not everyone liked what they saw with Faye exploding at Teddy after a clip of him in Casa Amor.

While Faye clearly felt Teddy was in the wrong most viewers appeared to be on his side and were shocked by the scenes.

Some even made complaints to Ofcom, with one writing on Twitter: "My first ever ofcom report. This episode was draining. Verbal abuse is not okay whatever gender or roles reversed. #LoveIsland"

"Making an official complaint to @Ofcom for the emotional distress caused to Teddy #LoveIsland," another added.

And a third posted: "If the roles were reversed, the ofcom complaints would be through the roof. Faye went way too far."

A spokesperson for ITV said in a statement to the Mirror following last night's episode: "Welfare and duty of care towards our contributors is always our primary concern, and we take the emotional well-being of all the Islanders extremely seriously.

"We have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times who monitor and regularly speak to all of the Islanders in private and off camera, especially if someone appears to be upset.

"All the Islanders are therefore fully supported by the professionals on-site and by their friends in the villa."

They added: "Islanders can always reach out and talk to someone if they feel the need."

In Friday's episode, Faye declared she and Teddy were "done" following their big argument.

Faye and teddy chat.

"I told you the truth and you told me jack s**t," Faye had shouted at Teddy.

While Teddy tried to argue his case, Faye continued: “You didn’t f**king tell me the truth!” before walking away.

Catch up with latest episodes online on ITV Hub here.