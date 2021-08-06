The drama of Love Island's Movie Night continues this evening with some dramatic revelations.

Last night saw a savage new challenge introduced to the villa which saw clips of the Islanders made available for the group to watch.

In this evening's episode, they are shown more clips of themselves during their time in the Love Island Villa and at Casa Amor.

In the challenge, the girls and boys compete to answer a series of questions.. The winners of each round are awarded a clip of their choice. The competition heats up as the girls and boys begin to draw, meaning even more clips are played.

Faye, Kay, Liberty and Chloe during movie night.

Clips available to watch tonight are Kaz-Tawa, Tinker Tyler Soldier Pie and The Jake Escape.

Following movie night, the Islanders all have some questions for one another - but will they get the answers they seek?

Faye and Teddy are left frustrated with one another. Speaking about it with Dale, Faye says: “There was nothing in that clip of me and Sam that Teddy didn't already know. Did Teddy come back once and say he was sexually attracted to someone? No.”

Walking away from Dale, Faye says: “I’m done with this conversation.”

As Faye makes her feelings known, Matthew looks to have his say on the situation, while Faye asks Teddy not to speak to her. Can Faye make amends with the boys?

Meanwhile, Liberty is left questioning Jake after revelations from movie night. Reassuring Liberty, Jake says: “You’re my girlfriend. I want to take you home to my family. You’re my future.”

Will Jake convince Liberty of his feelings for her?

Liberty and Jake.

And for the other couples, has movie night brought them closer together? Or could the dog house be busy tonight?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox