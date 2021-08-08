Love Island 2021: Meet new islanders Priya Gopaldas and Aaron Simpson

Two brand new bombshell Love Island contestants have been revealed - meet Aaron Simpson and Priya Gopaldas here.

Two brand new islanders will make a bombshell entrance in tonight's latest episode.

Their entrance follows the exits of FOUR islanders last week after Hugo Hammond, Amy Day, Clarisse Juliette and Sam Jackson all left the villa.

Meet the newbies below...

Aaron Simpson

Aaron is a 24-year-old footballer from Kent. You can find him on Instagram under the username @aaronsimpsonn.

He says of signing up for the show: "I think it’s an amazing opportunity. I’m all about having a good time and hopefully I can leave with a ‘worldie’. I’m definitely looking for a long-lasting relationship. I’ve got all the player stuff out of my system, I’m ready to settle down now."

On what he's looking for in a partner, Aaron shares: "Someone who is family orientated because my family is really important to me. I’m very close to my mum, dad and my sister. I’ve got a massive family so someone that can deal with that.

"Someone who has a personality who doesn’t rely on me, I’m very confident and I can chat for ages so sometimes it’s probably easy to leave me to do all the talking in certain situations so someone who has a big enough personality to hold their own and put me in my place. Someone who also isn’t too serious as I’m a very spontaneous person."

And on who he has his eye on in the villa, Aaron adds: "Personality wise, the person who is most my type is Chloe or Mary at the moment. I haven’t got all my eggs in one basket."

Priya Gopaldas

Priya is a 23-year-old medical student from London. You can follow her on Instagram under the username @priyagopaldas.

She says of signing up for the show: "I thought it was a challenge, it’s something different. I’m single and I’m looking for love and I thought this would be a great opportunity for me to take me out of my comfort zone. I’m nearing the end of medical school so I’ve got my career on track, but now I just need a man!"

On who she has her eye on, Priya says: "I think Matthew is my type. He’s tall and I like his Irish accent. He seems really intelligent and I think we’ll get on. Also Teddy seems really cheeky and a good laugh and Dale is spicy and attractive!"

And Priya describes herself as "absolutely" competitive: "Competition is something I really enjoy, I thrive off it. I went to an all girls school so it was very competitive and I played netball with a team of girls. I’m also a keen runner, I run ultra marathons which is another of my passions.

"I’ve been around lots of girls before that I’ve been in direct competition with so I’m used to that. I’m ready for the Love Island Villa in terms of competition."

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox