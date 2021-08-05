Relive Robert Webb's Flashdance performance as he signs up for Strictly

Here's a throwback to Robert Webb's appearance on Let's Dance for Comic Relief as he signs up for Strictly.

Robert Webb is a comedian, actor and author and one of the first confirmed Strictly Come Dancing contestants.

But it won't be Robert's first time dancing live on BBC One.

He previously took to the stage back in 2009 as he performed to Flashdance classic What a Feeling as part of Let's Dance for Comic Relief.

You can watch his iconic performance below...

On signing up for Strictly, Robert said: "I am ludicrously excited to be taking part in Strictly this year. It’s a big, generous, joyful show and I can’t wait to get packed into a spandex onesie and fired from a glitter cannon directly at Claudia Winkleman. At least I think that’s what happens.

"My goal is to try and survive from week to week without causing serious injury to myself or innocent bystanders. I know it’s going to be a challenge. To do well in this competition is a test of character, although mainly it’s a test of dancing."

Bafta-winner Robert Webb is best known for his starring roles in Peep Show, That Mitchell And Webb Look and Back, and for his comedy partnership with David Mitchell.

Also an acclaimed author, his memoir, How Not To Be A Boy, went on to become a No.1 Sunday Times Best Seller and his debut novel, Come Again, was published last year.

Other celebs confirmed for the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing line up so far include McFly's Tom Fletcher, cookery author John Whaite and telly presenter AJ Odudu.

Strictly will air on BBC One in the autumn.