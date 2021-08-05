Four islanders have been dumped from Love Island 2021 in tonight's results - here's who left.

Following the latest recoupling, last night saw the results of the public vote revealed.

Three couples were left at risk - Clarisse Juliette & Tyler Cruickshank, Amy Day & Hugo Hammond and Mary Bedford & Sam Jackson - but the safe couples were given the opportunity to save two of the six Islanders in danger.

The girls had to pick one boy to save while the boys had to choose one girl to keep in the villa.

Who left Love Island?

First, the boys revealed their decision as they saved Mary. Speaking about the boys’ decision Teddy said: “It was a really hard decision because you’re all amazing girls.”

Next, the girls revealed that they had decided to save Tyler. Faye said of the girls' choice: “We can honestly say the villa wouldn’t be the same without him.”

As a result, Clarisse, Sam, Amy and Hugo were all dumped from the villa tonight.

Elsewhere in tonight's show, Millie and Liam rekindled their romance as she let him back in her bed following their Casa Amor drama.

She told him: "There’s boundaries, OK. I’ve got my side, you’ve got your side. Definitely going to be no cuddles or kisses. It’s just that one step closer to getting to the right place. But you need to respect my decision."

Meanwhile Toby & Chloe and Faye & Teddy both pondered the future of their relationships and whether or not they were ready to put a label on their couplings.

Toby said: "Having that label is massive. It’s scary."

Finally, a savage new challenge shocked the Islanders as clips from their time on the show were played into the villa for them to watch back.

In a game, the boys and girls went head to head to correctly answer quiz questions. The winners got to pick which clip they want to watch.

Love Island 2021 continues nightly on ITV2.

You can also watch the show online on ITV Hub or BritBox.