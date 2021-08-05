Liam Reardon is slowly making his way back into Millie Court's good books on Love Island tonight.

The pair's relationship has been on the rocks ever since Millie found out about Liam's time with Lillie in Casa Amor.

Advertisements

While they recoupled, Liam has been sleeping outside while attempting to win Millie back.

After the pair were saved by the public in the latest vote results, tonight she decides to let him sleep in her bed again.

Millie says: "Now we need to sort of go forward together. You obviously still need to prove a lot to me."

Liam tries to make amends with Millie.

Liam replies: "I’ll prove it every day."

Millie continues: "I’ve also made the decision that you can sleep in my bed tonight. But there’s boundaries! There’s boundaries, OK. I’ve got my side, you’ve got your side. Definitely going to be no cuddles or kisses. It’s just that one step closer to getting to the right place. But you need to respect my decision."

Liam agrees: "I completely respect your decision."

Advertisements

Millie says: "Obviously, I want you to be in the bed next to me because I have been a bit lonely"

Liam smiles: "That makes me feel good. I’ve missed you in my arms."

Millie says: "I know."

Elsewhere tonight the Islanders celebrate a Movie night.

Jake gets a text letting the Islanders know they’ll be getting a movie night: "Islanders, Tonight we are treating you to a night at the pictures. #madmovies #21stcenturycocks"

It’s girls vs boys as they compete to answer quiz questions, and the winning team gets to pick which movie clip they want to see.

Millie

However they’re not seeing the latest Hollywood movie release. Instead, the Islanders are shown clips of themselves during their time in the Villa.

But what will the clips reveal? And who is left hoping the credits will roll?

Advertisements

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox