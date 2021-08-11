The firstcelebrity contestants on Strictly Come Dancing 2021 have been confirmed.

Strictly will return to BBC One later this year for its brand new series.

Ahead of the launch, the BBC has been unveiling new names daily for the confirmed line up.

The first were announced on The One Show while further announcements have followed on BBC Breakfast and This Morning.

Here's a full run down of the current confirmed Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line up...

Who's on Strictly Come Dancing? Line up revealed!

Tom Fletcher - singer and musician from McFly.

Robert Webb - actor, author and comedian.

AJ Odudu - TV presenter.

John Whaite - TV chef and cookery author.

Rhys Stephenson - Actor and children's TV presenter

Sara Davies MBE - Dragons' Den entrepreneur and television personality

Dan Walker - BBC Breakfast host

Katie McGlynn - Actress

Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay - Chef, social media influencer and CBBC presenter

Greg Wise - Actor, writer and producer

More names will be confirmed over the coming days.

Strictly Come Dancing rumoured celebs

More names rumoured for 2021's Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include actor Gregory Piper from Line Of Duty, GMB presenters Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin rugby player and pundit Ugo Monye, BBC weather presenter Tomasz Schafernaker and sports star Michael Owen.

The confirmed line up of celebs will go forward to next month's launch show where they'll be partnered up with one of the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 professionals, who were announced earlier this year.

They include new dancers Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal alongside Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones and Oti Mabuse.

Anton Du Beke joins the Strictly panel this series in place of Bruno Tonioli while Janette Manrara is the new co-host of It Takes Two alongside Rylan.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be back to host the main show, which will start in the autumn.