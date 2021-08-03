There's a dramatic recoupling on Love Island tonight which will leave one boy single.

Almost a week on from the drama of Casa Amor, the Islanders will have to recouple again this evening with the girls in charge.

Tonight, Mary receives a text which reads: “Islanders. It’s now time to recouple. The girls will each choose which boy they want to couple up with. Please all gather around the fire pit immediately. #girlpower #flipthatswitch”

The Islanders gather at the fire pit as the girls take their seats and the boys stand in front of them. But who will the girls decide to recouple with tonight?

The current couples are Chloe Burrows & Dale Mehmet, Hugo Hammond & Amy Day, Toby Aromolaran & Mary Bedford, Liberty Poole & Jake Cornish, Kaz Kamwi & Matthew Macnabb, Tyler Cruickshank & Clarisse Juliette, Faye Winter & Sam Jackson and Millie Court and Liam Reardon.

Abigail Rawlings and Teddy Soares were both left single after deciding to stick in their current couples while their partner chose to recouple.

Over the last few days there's been plenty of changes between the official couples.

Despite being coupled up with Matthew and Clarisse, Kaz and Tyler have been having chats about their connection and made no secret of the fact there are feelings still there.

Meanwhile, Toby has recently revealed that despite being coupled up with Mary and Abigail previously, his head is with former flame Chloe - who recently cooled things off with new boy Dale.

Then there's Liam and Millie who originally stayed together after Casa Amor until Millie discovered that Liam had kissed Lillie behind her back.

And elsewhere, Faye and Teddy have seemingly rekindled their relationship after she recoupled when seeing a picture postcard of Teddy kissing another girl in Casa Amor.

With Hugo & Amy and Jake & Liberty looking like the only couples certain to choose each other tonight, we're in for a dramatic recoupling.

Love Island 2021 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Also this evening, Mabel joins the villa for a special performance as the Islanders enjoy a party.