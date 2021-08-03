Liam Reardon makes a last ditch attempt to win back Millie Court in tonight's Love Island.

Millie previously called things off with Liam after learning about his time in Casa Amor with Lillie Haynes.

Last night saw Liam trying to rekindle things with Millie and tonight his efforts continue.

Following a special performance from Mabel at a villa party, Liam takes to the stage in front of his fellow Islanders and says: "I’ve got something I want to say. I’ve been told I need to go big or go home.”

Liam then reads out a speech to the villa which he has penned for Millie. Liam says: "You blew me away with your flawless looks, piercing blue eyes, infectious smile and amazing personality that draws me to you.

Liam speaks to the Islanders.

"It’s the way you make me smile without even saying anything that brings me back for more.

"I didn’t expect to come to Love Island and find a potential soulmate so early on but I’ve found that and so much more in you.

"I’ve never been one to have boxes that need ticking, it’s all about how someone makes me feel. I’ve never felt this way before..."

But how will Millie react as Liam declares his feelings before her and the rest of the Villa?

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, Toby is keen to see where Chloe's head is at after revealing he once again has feelings for her.

Despite being coupled up with Mary and Abigail previously, he approaches Chloe who asks: “I feel like you didn’t know what you wanted. Do you know what you want now?”

Toby replies: "You’ll have to see..." before adding: "Kissing and cuddling, it’s not the same."

Chloe adds: "With other people?"

Toby says: “Yeah.”

Chloe and Toby chat.

Chloe reacts: “No way. That was really cute! It’s hard because it’s so easy to go back to normal but then I’m like ‘No, remember how badly he mugged you off’’.”

Having missed spending time with Chloe, Toby says: “I need a cuddle.”

Is Chloe ready to resume getting to know Toby on a romantic level, or is too little too late?

Love Island 2021 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.