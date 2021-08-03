The 'love squad' involving Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank continues to cause drama on Love Island tonight.

During last week's Casa Amor recoupling, both Kaz and Tyler recoupled with new Islanders Matthew Macnabb and Clarisse Juliette respectively.

However Kaz and Tyler have been having chats about their connection and made no secret of the fact there are feelings still there.

Now in this evening's episode, it appears as if their respective partners are growing tired of not getting 100%.

Kaz and Matthew chat.

Matthew pulls Kaz for a chat. Speaking on the bean bags, he says: “I wanted this chat to clear things and get the cards on the table and move forward, whatever that may be. Whether that is still getting to know each other or cutting it.”

Matthew asks: “Are you giving 100% to me?

Kaz says: “I’d ideally prefer to think about stuff. I feel like we’re not on the same page right now and I need to gather my thoughts properly.”

Later that day, Clarisse also pulls Tyler for a chat on the swing seat.

She says: “I did not expect to come into this situation. Obviously I like you and I want to be comfortable with you but the whole situation isn’t easy.”

Tyler tells her: “On my part, I promise I’m going to make a decision. Hopefully sooner rather than later.”

But the Islanders don’t have long to make their minds up because a recoupling is just around the corner.

Tyler and Clarisse chat.

In the evening, Mary receives a text which reads: “Islanders. It’s now time to recouple. The girls will each choose which boy they want to couple up with. Please all gather around the fire pit immediately. #girlpower #flipthatswitch”

One boy is set to be left single - but who will be dumped from the villa?

Love Island 2021 continues nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub.