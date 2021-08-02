Tyler Cruickshank finds himself torn between Clarisse Juliette and Kaz Kamwi on Love Island tonight.

Tyler was originally coupled up with Kaz before he returned from Casa Amor with new girl Clarisse.

Advertisements

In tonight's episode, Tyler admits to Kaz he wants to get to know both women to which she replies: “Really? So what am I, your little back up option?”

Tyler insists: “Course not. I know it seems like I’m being greedy...”

Kaz says: “That’s what it sounds like. It sounds like you want to have your cake and eat it… What you’re saying is, ‘I’m back with a new girl, I’m going to get to know her, I’m going to try to get to know you too and decide who I like more’. That’s what you’re telling me, yes or no?”

Kaz and Tyler chat.

Tyler replies: “What I’m saying is, don’t throw us away.”

Kaz asks: “I’m going to get to know Clarisse but wait for me...?”

Tyler says: “It’s not that Kaz. If I had to pick between both, I would be leaning more towards yourself… you know.”

Advertisements

But with Clarisse still in the picture and Kaz getting to know new boy Matthew, what will happen next for this love square?

Elsewhere in tonight's show, Faye Winter speaks to Sam Jackson after she rekindled her romance with Teddy Soares.

Faye tells him: “Obviously Teddy’s come back and it’s been super difficult to see him around and not want to go and speak to him and not want to do that and be on the same page as what we were before. If it wasn’t for that postcard, I wouldn’t be in this situation. I’ve got to be brutally honest with you, we did have…”

Interrupting, Sam says: “I get it honestly, you don’t need to explain yourself.”

Before Faye continues: “We did have a kiss.”

Sam asks: “You did what?”

Faye friendzones Harry.

Faye continues: “It’s confirmed things for me that my feelings for Teddy are still definitely there and that they didn’t ever really go away. For that reason, I’m going to sleep on the daybed tonight.”

Advertisements

Understanding her decision, Sam is now left to decide what his next move should be. Has he already got his eye on someone else?

Love Island 2021 continues Monday night at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.