Love Island fans back Faye and Teddy to win as they rekindle romance

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares rekindled their romance on Love Island tonight and fans were over the moon.

In Friday's Casa Amor recoupling, Faye decided to recouple with new boy Sam but Teddy decided to stay coupled up with Faye.

Faye made her decision after seeing a picture of Teddy kissing another girl during a game of truth or dare at the Casa Amor villa.

In tonight's episode (Sunday), Faye and Teddy had a heart to heart on the terrace as he asked her: "So have you missed me then?"

Faye and Teddy chat on the terrace.

She replied: "Well I did for the first two days and then you rattled me. I did miss you, but I was just being a t**t. Just putting my guard up and going, 'well f**k him then'. You can imagine it can't you? I was literally like, 'f**k him. I hate him.

"I came out here and just sobbed because I felt like I already knew what I had."

"What you had or what you still have?" Teddy asked.

"I don't know. I just felt like you f**ked it," she replied before Teddy said: "I feel like we both f**ked it."

He then made his move, asking: "Can I kiss you now?" before the pair embraced in a passionate snog.

Fans were over the moon to see the couple reunite, with one writing on Twitter: "Teddy and Faye to win, this is a true love story #LoveIsland"

Another added: "Faye and teddy rekindling things has single handily saved this whole week #LoveIsland"

"Crying happy tears rn , teddy and faye have just bagged 50k without realising #LoveIsland" added a third.

And a fourth wrote on social media: "Faye and Teddy just seem like a real normal couple and I want them to finish this journey out together. I really want them to work out #LoveIsland"

Can Teddy and Faye make it to the final?

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2.